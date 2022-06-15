ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool, TX

Cool Off at the Summer Sizzle Dance

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Robson Ranch Music Club is bringing a new band to Robson for your listening and dancing pleasure in July. The “Summer Sizzle Dance Party” will be on Friday, July 1, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The club is extremely excited to introduce The K. Ellingson Group to Robson. The group...

CultureMap Dallas

These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

This weekend in and around Dallas will start with a focus on local theater, with two companies opening new productions, move on to a big convention with a ton of celebrities, and wind up with a lot of comedy, as four big name comedians and one notable host will perform. There's also a Pride celebration, a symphonic tribute to a popular singer, and a fun dance production.
DALLAS, TX
visitdallas.com

The Half Ain't Never Been Told

Remembering Black Dallas' Founder and Executive Director Dr. George Keaton, Jr. has skillfully combined his knowledge of local history and creative talents to produce a magnificent plethora of little-known local people and the history of Dallas. This play's debut will cover over a hundred years of the unique Dallas history and celebrate the birth of the new National Juneteenth holiday coupled with tears, humor, and laughter.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Designer Filled Her House with Marble and Sunshine

When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots in Dallas to get the best fresh vegetables

DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegetables are a necessity in almost everyone’s diet and they can be made very delicious in the hands of the right chef in the kitchen; one factor that can help any at-home chef is getting vegetables when they’re at their freshest. This factor is...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Restaurant Marks 50 Years in Business

When you walk into John's Cafe on lower Greenville in Dallas, you'll see history on the walls. Owner John Spyropoulos started his business 50 years ago. "Fifty. Five and O," Spyropoulos said. So, what's the recipe for half a century of success?. "The food here is excellent. The service is...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mountain Mike's Pizza to open Lewisville location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Zac Efron to star in Von Erich Family biopic

LOS ANGELES — For decades, thousands of wrestling fans around North Texas would pack the Dallas Sportatorium to watch the Von Erich family fight off opponents from all over the country like the Fabulous Freebirds. This beloved family didn't have a happy ending, however. The promoter of World Class...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
FRISCO, TX

