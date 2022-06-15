ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man found guilty of murdering and raping fiancé

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Lopez, accused of murdering and raping his financé , has been found guilty. In 2019, Lopez called 911 confessing to strangling Krishauna Perez at the home they shared. Investigators say Lopez had accused Perez of cheating, then attacked her. They say after she was dead, he then raped her and stabbed himself before calling 911.

His attorney argued temporary insanity saying all Lopez ever wanted was to have a family with Perez, and when he thought he was going to lose that, he snapped.

The jury did not buy that claim and found him guilty of first-degree murder, felony murder, false imprisonment, and three counts of rape. He faces life in prison.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

