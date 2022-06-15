ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voices United Relax and Unwind—It’s Patio Time

robsonranchpioneerpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many things to love about summer: sunshine, swimming pools, road trips, and watermelon. That extra hour or so of lingering sunlight and the warm evenings made Voices United members just about ready to POP—that is, ready...

robsonranchpioneerpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Say They Practically Live in These Flowy Linen Pants on Vacation — and They're Finally Back in Stock

One's summer wardrobe can only have so many shorts and skirts. If you're looking to spice up your outfits while remaining cool, a good pair of flowy linen pants will help you beat the heat in style. But with so many options out there, it's hard to find a pair that's made from a quality material that's comfortable, flattering, and still structured enough to wear for several occasions.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Top 10 cabins that are the ultimate break you need from your hectic city life

Cabins have been a relaxing and quintessential getaway option for everyone for ages galore. They’re the ultimate safe haven in the midst of nature, if you simply want to get away from your hectic city lives, and unwind. If you want a simple and minimal vacation, that lets you truly connect with nature, without any of the materialistic luxuries most of us have gotten accustomed to, then a cabin retreat is the answer for you! And, we’ve curated some beautiful and super comfortable cabins that’ll be the perfect travel destination for you. From a self-sufficient cabin that is a green retreat in the forest to a sustainable and self-build Climber’s cabin – these mesmerizing and surreal cabins are the ultimate retreat, you’ve been searching for!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patios#Party#Social Committee
yankodesign.com

This electric Tuk-Tuk raises the bar for comfort and luxurious travel in future metropolis

The cute little Tuk-Tuk has been the staple of developing countries in ferrying around people in crowded cities. This three-wheeled cart invented in Thailand, around seven decades ago gets its name from the sound of the small engine propelling it forward. This economically and city feasible means of transportation slowly trickled down to other countries in Asia, and eventually developed countries seemed intrigued by this idea too.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

This Small Irish Rental Is a ‘Pared-Down Maximalist’ Sanctuary

Name: Hilda Carroll, a foster cat, Humphrey. Prior to that, much loved 18-year-old cat, Riley (RIP) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: It’s a one-bedroom bungalow originally built as a granny flat in 1999. As ownership of the main house changed hands, the house has now become a long-term rental. I have been living here since March 2017. I moved in on St Patrick’s day with my elderly cat. We put in a cat flap and she had the run of the garden. I have wonderful landlords who are happy for me to make whatever changes I want… and I have made many.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Fendi Men’s Spring 2023

Remember the Fred Astaire-ish guy in his tailcoat tuxedo and bow tie who closed Fendi’s fall 2022 show? He’s embraced his hippie side for spring 2023. Time in fashion flies by and in the span of a few months Silvia Venturini Fendi flipped the narrative that charmingly celebrated the tropes of a classic wardrobe into one exalting clothes for one’s free time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

These hanging lights suspend reminders of Nature’s raw power over your head

Indoor lighting fixtures are often designed in a way that induces feelings of calm or serenity. They’re also often made with luxurious materials and often have very stylish forms. Some even look like designer or art pieces that serve as the visual center of a room. In contrast, this series of light “sculptures” are anything but luxurious but are definitely stylish and beautiful, providing an almost thought-provoking setup hanging above your heads. And it does so utilizing a material that you’d rarely consider as fine material or associate with images of peace, as volcanic rocks are the remnants and reminders of how powerful, destructive, and unpredictable Mother Nature can sometimes be.
INTERIOR DESIGN
InsideHook

10 Outrageously Good Outdoorsy Father’s Day Gifts

Not all dads are built the same. While some are contented to lounge on the couch, lord over the grill or lay back by the pool, the proverbial call of the wild may well have a hold on good old dad (yes, we’re talking about you). Adventure-seeking dads are becoming increasingly commonplace, and the old canon of Father’s Day gifts — you know, the shaving kit, the slippers — just aren’t going to cut it.
SHOPPING
architecturaldigest.com

Tour the Ultimate Coastal Grandma Retreat in Maine

“Have fun with gingham!” said one of the homeowners, a new grandmother, of her family’s worse-for-wear family beach house in Maine. She was offering direction to Connecticut-based interior designer Lilse McKenna, who immediately summoned a mental image of Gloria Vanderbilt’s 1970s-era Southampton bedroom, wrapped in pink check. While McKenna is known for her “grandmillennial” style, she thinks of her record-scratching remixes of classic motifs like chintz and patchwork as a “fresher take on Americana.”
Kerrang

Camp Loner: Meet the people who go to Download Festival on their own

Nestled away in a far flung corner of Download there’s a large black banner that reads ‘Camp Loner’. Under the banner is a campsite dedicated to those that rock up to the festival on their own; people whose mates aren’t into objectively the best music on the planet, their pals weren't organised enough to come, or maybe just people who want to make a bunch of new friends. Camp Loner welcomes anyone of any subculture or creed, with groups of friends ever expanding to the point that they form some of the most raucous circles of camping chairs in the whole site.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy