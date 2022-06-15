ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Hot temperatures means more pavement buckling in northeast Wisconsin

By Indiana Schilz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding motorists of pavement buckles as the hot temperatures continue over the next several days. Heat...

www.wearegreenbay.com

newschannel20.com

Wisconsin tornado confirmed with winds between 86-110 miles per hour

Bowler, Wisc. (WLUK) — The National Weather Service's Green Bay office has confirmed a tornado touched down near Bowler, Wisconsin. The tornado was determined to be an EF1, meaning wind speeds were estimated to be between 86 and 110 miles per hour. EF1 is the second-lowest rating on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

7th Wisconsin tornado confirmed from June 15 storms

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fourth tornado in northeast Wisconsin from Wednesday’s storms has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. The report shows that the EF1 tornado touched down around 6:14 p.m. in the town of Navarino in southeast Shawano County. It was the seventh tornado...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

90s and humid to start your week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Another cool night tonight with temperatures in the low 50s, but winds have finally calmed down from this past week. A few chance for a spotty shower to the North is low, but still possible for tonight. Father’s Day thunderstorm...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Local power outages continue into third day, thousands still affected

(WFRV) – Two days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, tens of thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 tornadoes confirmed so far in Northeast Wisconsin; 7 statewide

(WLUK) -- As of Friday afternoon, a total of four tornadoes had been confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin as a result of Wednesday's storms. The National Weather Service's Green Bay office confirmed an EF1 tornado in Seymour, an EF1 tornado in West Bloomfield in Waushara County, an EF1 tornado in Navarino in Shawano County and a tornado in Silver Cliff in Marinette County.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLNS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
AccuWeather

Severe storms spawn tornadoes, powerful winds in Wisconsin

The severe weather forced closures of major interstates, damaged a hospital and left more than 100,000 without power late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Interstate closures and numerous damage reports were just some of the effects felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a host of tornadoes touched down in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Very nice days into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. High pressure in the forecast is going to give us plenty of sunshine heading into Father’s Day weekend!. Mainly sunny with some thin patches of clouds for Friday. Breezy winds, but not as windy as Thursday, from the NW and N from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 70s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- FOX 11 viewers have shared photos of damage from Wednesday night's storms. Many saw tree branches down, some taking power lines with them.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsinites flee to nearest bar as tornado looms

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Much of southern Wisconsin was sent into a state of extreme caution on Wednesday evening as news stations reported on a tornado warning covering a large portion of the state. Arriving after a Madison-area thunderstorm that created widespread damage, thousands were on high alert.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...

