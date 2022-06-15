ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...

Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
Kansas offers aid to ranchers losing cattle to extreme heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s Administration has assured Kansas beef producers that recent cattle losses due to heat would not create a beef supply chain issue. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, June 17, that her administration has taken action and made resources available to aid...
Gov. Kelly announced actions her administration has taken to support cattle feeders in southwestern Kansas whose cattle died over the weekend due to heat stress

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, a combination of temperatures spiking in a short amount of time, high humidity, and little-to-no wind caused cattle losses last weekend. Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:. “I have directed state agencies to do everything in their power to help...
Adoptive parents in Kansas get less state money than foster families. That could change

TOPEKA, Kansas — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
Heat stress blamed for thousands of cattle deaths in Kansas

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of cattle in feedlots in southwestern Kansas have died of heat stress due to soaring temperatures, high humidity and little wind in recent days, industry officials said. The final toll remains unclear, but as of Thursday at least 2,000 heat-related deaths had been...
Kansas needs 863 more workers; holding job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 22. The KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair will focus on job openings in 98 state agencies. There are currently 863 job openings, including full-time and part-time employment. There are also some internships. The virtual fair will take place from […]
Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infection in Missouri remained relatively flat, as of Friday, June 17. According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new case this week. That’s just a couple hundred more new infections compared to the week...
CDC recommends masks for more Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are in public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches. The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego. The Kansas Department of […]
New bill expected to bring more nurse assistants to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Across the country, there continues to be a shortage of healthcare workers. Over the last year, Wichita State University (WSU) Tech has been working with government and industry workers to address the nursing shortage. They created Senate Bill 453 as a solution to expand the talent pipeline. The bill passed unanimously […]
Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Abortion providers in some places where the procedure could be banned if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade are bracing for a ruling by halting scheduling for the procedure, transitioning staff to help patients travel to other states and creating networks of clinics that will span across regions of the country.
This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Kansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
Kansas GOP Secretary of State candidate accepted Zuckerberg cash, touts false election claims

As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the "nice surprise" of Mark Zuckerberg's cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Brown, who has embraced Donald Trump's Big Lie of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state. And he now opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot drop boxes on his first day in office. His campaign launched a far-right attack on Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is seeking reelection as the state's top election official.
Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
Large Number of Cattle Die in Southwestern Kansas

A high number of cattle have died in Southwestern Kansas. There has been no confirmation on the exact number of cattle that died. Kansas Livestock Association Vice President of Communications Scarlett Hagins says this is the result of the region seeing a significant increase in temperatures in a short amount of time.
