KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the "nice surprise" of Mark Zuckerberg's cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Brown, who has embraced Donald Trump's Big Lie of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state. And he now opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot drop boxes on his first day in office. His campaign launched a far-right attack on Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is seeking reelection as the state's top election official.

