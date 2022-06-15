KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...jcpost.com
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,949 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 8, to Wednesday June 15, for a total of 797,782 cases. The state reported no...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0