Recent data suggests that increasing numbers of older Americans are looking to exit the workforce earlier than planned. Although a recent Gallup Poll indicates that the current average age for retirement is 66, a New York Federal Reserve survey suggested that more Americans are looking to retire earlier. Specifically, only 50.1% of respondents said they'll work after turning 62. That number is down 2% from a year ago. Additionally, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of labor statistics, more people 55 and older took early retirement during the pandemic than in previous years.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO