Oceanside, CA – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced he has secured $5.2 million from the Army Corps of Engineers to make progress on the long-stalled San Luis Rey River Flood Protection Project, which is designed to provide flood protection for the surrounding community. The funding will be used for the geotechnical investigation of levees and environmental coordination, levee repair design, hydrology updates and hydraulic analysis, and the monitoring of both water quality and local species. Rep. Levin previously secured the authorization for the funding as part of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO