ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

How three Barry County Jail escapees were recaptured across the country

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfwGD_0gByAWHg00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As of June 15, three inmates who had escaped from Barry County Jail have been recaptured.

Christopher Blevins, Lance Stephens and Matthew Crawford fled the jail on June 3, all separating into different directions. The U.S. Marshals said in a press release the Barry County Sheriff’s Office first requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force in Springfield.

Man arrested for threatening to ‘blow up’ Worlds of Fun

In previous coverage we reported the Barry County Sheriff believed the three suspects had stolen a vehicle and driven to Salina, Kansas. There, the vehicle was abandoned and a new vehicle was stolen. Again, this time in Greeley County, Kansas, the vehicle was found and another vehicle was reported missing.

On June 8, an officer with the U.S. Marshals learned Blevins was in Casper, Wyoming. In coordination with Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff’s Officer, local authorities were led on a vehicle chase before capturing Blevins. Blevins faced charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

Baxter County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills

On June 13 , following interviewing and investigation Marshals officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked Crawford to an abandoned home in Springfield. Crawford was taken into custody without incident. He was initially charged with felony stealing of $750 or more.

On June 14 , U.S. Marshals said Stephens was tracked to San Antonio, Texas. Marshals in San Antonio were given the information and said they were able to apprehend Stephens within hours of receiving the information.

On arrest, Stephens was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and over $5,000. Marshals said Stephens had planned to flee to Mexico. He had been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Stone County man sentenced to six years in prison for helping dispose of a body

In all, seven agencies were involved in the arrests of the three inmates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car leaves MO-66 and overturns multiple times near Joplin, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly before 5 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash on West 7th just west of Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene the crash was located near West 7th and Cottonwood Lane, which is a...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate gunshots at Kum and Go on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shots fired call at the Kum and Go at 215 S Kansas Expressway. Investigators say the incident happened at around 7:15 Saturday morning. Police say no one is hurt, and no damage was done to the property. Police are still looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Barry County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, MO
County
Barry County, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 6-15-22

6/15/2022 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 6/7/2022 Stephen R Roberson , 27 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Domestic Assault, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 6/9/2022 Tabitha R Robbins, 29 of Oronogo, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 6/10/2022 Jack D Swager, 53 of Joplin, MO was...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTLO

6 Defendants plead guilty to transporting catalytic converters into Mountain Home

Six Springfield, and Rogersville, residents have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines, into Mountain Home, as part of a multi-million-dollar business.Twenty-four-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Six from Greene County guilty in moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six residents of Springfield and Rogersville plead guilty to playing a role in a multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft scheme across state lines, the United States Department of Justice said on Thursday. Six of seven defendants indicted in the transportation of thousands of stolen catalytic converters have now pleaded guilty, the latest being Evan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#San Antonio#Fugitive#The U S Marshals#Casper Police Department#Natrona County Sheriff#Baxter County Sheriff
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crews search for missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls, and 3rd escaped inmate captured in Texas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities stop their search for a man missing at the Grand falls in Joplin. The search began shortly before 5:00am on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities received a report that a man went over the falls and did not resurface. Redings Mill and Neosho Water Rescue provided support in that area. And further downstream Galena, Kansas Water Rescue entered the water near Schermerhorn Park in Cherokee County. Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo says they called off the search Tuesday night because the water was swift and dangerous. They ask everyone to avoid the area. The search will resume Wednesday morning under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here for more information about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol searches for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Barry County

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. Investigators say the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins. Patrick Anderson, 38, from Aurora, died at the scene. Authorities say the suspect was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
AURORA, MO
ksgf.com

Pedestrian Hit At Kearney And Glenstone

(KTTS News) — Westbound Kearney at Glenstone in Springfield was closed after a pedestrian was hit by a semi. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the victim has critical injuries. Police are investigating.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns, coming to rest on its top near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night reports of an overturned car on Bethel Road, north of Seneca, Mo. alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Fire, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Seneca Police Department responded to assist. On the scene we learn from Tpr T.R. Morris...
SENECA, MO
KOLR10 News

The abduction of Adriaunna Horton

On August 19, 2013 in Golden City, Missouri, 12-year-old Adriaunna Horton was playing at Hazel Park―a park she visits daily with her sisters and friends―before she stepped into a pickup truck and wouldn’t be found for several days. Horton’s friends began looking for her, but it didn’t take long before the kids contacted her father […]
GOLDEN CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Man Drowns at Grand Falls

A Carterville man drowned Tuesday at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek, (southwest of Joplin) according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville attempted to go over Grand Falls using a pool toy, struck a rock and drowned at 4:53 p.m.. Luke was pronounced dead at the...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Third escaped inmate from Barry County has been arrested

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from the Barry County Jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body recovered by Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive Team at Grand Falls identified as Carterville, Mo. resident

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri State Dive Team recover the body of a Carterville, Missouri man after he drowned in Shoal Creek at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol state Standley Luke, 35, tried to go over Grand Falls with a “pool toy.” ” attempted to go over Grand Falls with a pool toy, struck a rock, and drowned.”...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian hit on Kearney Street in Springfield Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police said a pedestrian who was hit by a semi-truck in North Springfield Friday morning was trying to cross Kearney Street. Police said the person who was hit suffered critical injuries but is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital. SPD also said the initial investigation shows no negligence on the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Rescue team recovers body, fatal motorcycle crash, gas theft prevention and lifeguard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities recover a body in Shoal Creek during their search for a missing man at Joplin’s Grand Falls. Water rescue teams searched the area since receiving a report that a man had gone underwater in the river Tuesday afternoon and never resurfaced. Crews searched for several hours Tuesday evening then resumed the search yesterday using boats and depth sonar. They recovered the body around 6:20 Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet told the identity of the person. Click here for more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

How marriage rates have changed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Giggster compiled data on marriage rates in Missouri using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Missouri, you can read the national story here. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy