4 arrests made in Peoria’s latest directed patrol

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is updating the community about the latest directed patrol that was conducted Tuesday, June 14. According to a Peoria Press Release, four arrests were made, one illegal firearm was seized, 12 tickets were issued and two...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

1470 WMBD

Three adults, two juveniles arrested, seven guns seized by Peoria Police in incidents

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say seven stolen guns and one hundred rounds of ammunition were taken off the streets during a series of arrests made Friday night. Police say two of the guns were recovered just after 6:00 p.m. after Special Investigations officers observed Dontorrion Harris, 19, waiting to meet with Mark Davis, 31, outside an apartment in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Ave.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Investigation continues into two drowning deaths Saturday

Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.
ALTONA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to crash on Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crash on Peoria Avenue near Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon. At the scene, one car has been flipped onto its side. According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief at the scene, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and they both refused treatment.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigate Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Monday night shooting. The suspect is 32-year-old Adrin Terrell. PPD described him as a black man, about 5’3 and 125 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

BPD trying to identify suspect for fraudulent use of a credit card

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect who has fraudulently used a credit card in several central Illinois cities. Police say the suspect has conducted multiple transactions this month in Tremont and Pekin, using a credit card stolen from Bloomington. Authorities describe...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police searching for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect related to an armed business robbery Wednesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, on Monday, June 13 at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed business robbery near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street.
hoiabc.com

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted after Memorial Day shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man has been identified after a Memorial Day shooting and Peoria Police need the public’s help in locating him. Police say Adrin D. Terrell, 32, was identified during the investigation of the shooting that took place at around 10:05 p.m May 30 in the 2100 block of North Wisconsin where a 3-round ShotSpotter took place.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5 remain hospitalized after Thursday bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people remain hospitalized after a CityLink bus crashed on Harrison Street between SW Adams and Jefferson Streets around 11 a.m. Thursday. According to CityLink’s Director of Safety Jason Culbertson, the bus driver and four passengers remain in the hospital after the crash. Only one of the passengers sent to the hospital has been released.
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Airport, Plank roads reopened after oil spill

UPDATE 1:51 P.M. - The Emergency Communications Center says the area has reopened. UPDATE 11:48 A.M. - Captain Chris Watkins says the road is open but traffic is being directed around the spill. PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Airport Road...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Life Flight Helicopter Called After Rollover Crash Near Tonica

A rollover just west of Tonica led to a driver being hospitalized in Peoria. Police and paramedics were called about the single-vehicle crash around 8:30 Thursday morning. A woman in the vehicle was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office along with...
TONICA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cars, fathers, and community: Morton assisted living facilities host car show

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – To kick off Father’s Day weekend, the Morton community celebrated with a car show. Hosted by Reflections Memory Care and The Villas of Holly Brook, the show featured luxury vehicles from St. Jude Jeep Creep and more. Local community members also flaunted their prized cars.
MORTON, IL
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 1 hour ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Airport Road at Plank in Peoria reopened after oil spill

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) — According to city officials the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria will want to steer clear of the intersection at Airport Road and Plank Road after an oil spill shut down traffic. Officials with the City of Peoria reported...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Doped up Illinois Man Hides on Empty Plane, Zombies Are Coming!

What are you afraid of these days? High gas prices, a lack of baby formula, a zombie apocalypse? I know right, those damn zombies are coming...Yikes. SG. Justin Deemie of Peoria was fearing that a zombie apocalypse, so he took several "substances" and went nuts. Oh where to start...You know this is good, because Justin got locked up on $500,000 bond. Nice work!
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL

