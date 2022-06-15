ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee City Council talks focus on limiting short-term rentals

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manistee City Council brought up the topic of possibly regulating or limiting short-term rentals in Manistee during a council work session on...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Manistee County, MI
Government
City
Onekama, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Manistee, MI
Government
Manistee County, MI
Society
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Manistee, MI
Society
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Economy#A Manistee City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
701
Followers
951
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy