ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Best Midwestern lake towns to live in

By Jill Jaracz
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#Wallethub
Thrillist

These Are the Most Affordable Beach Towns in America to Live in Right Now

Everything is expensive, especially places to live. Whether you rent or own your current residence, you are likely paying well above the market price for it if you live in America. While fantasizing about paying less of your income to housing costs, maybe you've also fantasized about living somewhere entirely new.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Strangest Lakes in the United States

Sometimes, unless you know the story behind a lake, you may never be able to figure out why it’s so different from every other lake. The U.S. hosts several lakes, and some of these waters share borders with other countries in North America. But there are some hidden facts you probably didn’t know about many of these lakes. Here are the five strangest lakes in the United States.
POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Dog-friendly Beaches in the U.S.

There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
PETS
frommers.com

Grand Canyon National Park Opens First New Hotel Buildings in Five Decades

Grand Canyon National Park has brand-new hotel lodgings on park grounds—the first ones in more than 50 years, according to the hotel's operator. The freshly constructed and just-opened Maswik South Lodge replaces accommodations of the same name that stood on the same site amid a ponderosa pine forest about a quarter of a mile back from the canyon's South Rim.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy