7@four previews new Star Country morning show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -”We’ve got a huge lineup for our Flashback Fridays and Flashback Rewind. Tribute series. So, we have a lot of - the rewind is the returning tribute artists that did very well the first time they performed at Dr. Pepper park. And then we have a great big lineup for national artists, as well,” says Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges president and owner Waynette Anderson.
MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA will be shuffling its lineup following the resignation of longtime morning co-host NATHAN "BOOMER" HATCHER, who has been part of the morning team since 2011. His last day will be FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. Succeeding him as the new on-air partner for GM/PD and morning co-host BRETT SHARP, effective MONDAY, JUNE 27th, will be TAYLOR SHERRILL, who moves from middays.
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend. 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Moonshine Era Muscle Car & Truck Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Delmarva Shorebirds at Salem Red Sox, 6:05 p.m., (African American Heritage Night) Ryan...
WSLS morning anchor Patrick McKee stepped down as an anchor at the Roanoke, Va., NBC affiliate to take a job behind the camera. McKee told viewers about the move into producing a couple of weeks ago, saying it was “a little terrifying,” but that he was ready for a “normal sleep schedule.”
The eminent local band, Boule, features a lot of gifted musicians and vocalists putting down their great sound at every show. The seven-piece combo features two male vocalists and one female, who either exchange lead vocals or sing backup. The concept is not new, but in this case, it provides fresh variety and constant excitement.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time this year, the Mill Mountain Zoo hosted Breakfast with the animals. A bear, a mountain cat, and feathered friends had many little visitors today. Guests gathered to have a unique experience at the zoo. They enjoyed their breakfast, met zookeepers who shared...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We represent Juneteenth in honor of our culture, in honor of our people and in honor of our ancestors.”. On June 19th 1865, all African Americans across the country gained their freedom. Juneteenth is a day of celebration and remembrance. “To me, it means that...
ROANOKE, Va. – Fighters come in all shapes and sizes. Two of the tiniest we know are in the NICU in Roanoke. Brittany Bennett and her boyfriend Elijah welcomed twins in April, but they came very early; At the time of their delivery, Brittany was only 25 weeks into her pregnancy.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Inc. is hosting their annual Summer Solstice Fest Saturday. People gathered to celebrate the sun being out a little longer. But the festival also helps local small businesses sell their products. Melody Simpson enjoys talking about her goats. She’s been helping her dad take...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several bears have been spotted throughout the Roanoke Valley in the last few weeks, getting closer to homes and businesses. WDBJ7 got video of a bear spotted along Kirkland Dr. Northwest eating cherries in someone’s backyard. Viewers have also sent videos of a bear near Virginia Western Community College and another roaming around 10th street in Roanoke.
Urias and Uriah are twins. Their lives started in tandem with deeply connected spirits. They share undeniable similarities and stark contrasts. Urias, born two minutes after his brother, was diagnosed with autism at an early age. His barely older brother has been his greatest protector and defender since infancy. “They...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Summer Solstice Fest is set for June 18 on Main Street and Lee Street downtown. There will be live music, a children’s area and yoga, plus art and crafts, food trucks, beer and summer cocktails. Watch the video to see the organizers stop...
Thank you to our Live Music Guide Sponsor Sinkland Farms! The support of our sponsors allows us to continue to offer Macaroni KID NRV at no cost to our readers!. Sinkland Farms, a wedding an event venue located right in the New River Valley. Join us for live music, the annual Sunflower or Pumpkin Festival.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: 13-year-old Samiyah Jarvis was found safe, according to Roanoke Police. EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police are still on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl. Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Feast your eyes on some cool pieces of farming history this weekend at Franklin County Recreation Park (2150 Sontag Road). The Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days are bringing tools, tractors, engines (a 1915 operating steam engine!) and more for a $6 general admission fee. Children 12 and under and exhibitors are free.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, Americans will celebrate the nation’s youngest federal holiday. Juneteenth, a day marking the end of slavery in the United States, became a federal holiday last year. Virginia Tech Carilion students, faculty and community members at the Fralin Biomedical Institute listened to Black scientists...
(WFXR) — High temperatures are especially dangerous for those who work outside, like the tree trimmer who got stuck 50 feet in the air Wednesday, as well as the Roanoke County first responders who rescued him. According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the man’s bucket truck malfunctioned while he was trimming trees in a […]
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has officially moved into its new home. The facility is now at 4 Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. Volunteers have been adding finishing touches to the new 15,000-square-foot facility. The museum first opened in 1989 and it closed its Pepper St. location earlier this year.
(WFXR) — People around southwest Virginia are already sweating over inflation costs, but now running their air conditioning all summer could add even more stress, so how do you beat the heat without breaking the bank? As temperatures swell into the 90s in Roanoke County, Beth Shelor says cranking up her AC unit leads to […]
Comments / 0