ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Wrigley’

By (Natasha Lynn)
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Wrigley! Wrigley has a long history at Roice-Hurst and can’t wait to finally have a home of his own. He was originally found as a stray in Delta...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

RR resident has a run-in with pack of coyotes in his front yard

A couple months after coyote mating season, which makes coyotes more rambunctious, the packs of Rio Rancho are getting rowdy. Mason Junchaya was returning to his home in Loma Colorado from a friend’s house, when a pack of coyotes invaded his front yard. “It was scary. Normally, I only...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KJCT8

River safety during the summer season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The river’s current is unpredictable. The Search and Rescue teams responded to a report of a group of six needing help in the Colorado River. One of the individuals remained missing, but eventually, they located her. Then she was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 Lite FM

Ghost Voices Spook Explorers in Western Colorado’s Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Special Olympics Colorado summer games return to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Special Olympics Colorado are here, marking the first time in two years the state summer games have been held in Grand Junction. About 700 athletes from all over Colorado showed off their athletic skills, including aquatics, powerlifting, soccer, track, and field. Special Olympics Colorado...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KJCT8

Xcel Energy, Spectrum blackouts across Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Power outages have been reported across Grand Junction, centered primarily on Main Street and area between 12th Street and 29 Road. There are also outages in Orchard Mesa. Some telecommunication services have been knocked out as well. Spectrum has been confirmed to be out in...
KXRM

Mountain biker who died of extreme heat identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man who died after running out of water on a mountain biking trail has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office. 53-year-old Jeffrey Higgins died while mountain biking on the Palisade Plunge trail on June 11. He was reportedly alone when he ran out of water. A group […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Toys#Hurst#Roice Hurst Pet
OutThere Colorado

Paddleboarder dies in Mesa County

A woman who went missing while paddleboarding in Mesa County has died, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a group of people needing assistance in the Colorado River at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. They were paddleboarding, kayaking and river rafting when they...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge

CEDAREDGE, Colo. (KKCO) - A man was found dead in a driveway Thursday night by Cedaredge Police who were conducting routine patrols, according to a Facebook post from the police department. The Delta County Independent reports Sheriff Mark Taylor said it is “a safe bet” this is a suspected homicide....
CEDAREDGE, CO
KJCT8

Dry thunderstorms increase Friday’s fire risk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is increasing again for Friday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday from noon until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. In addition to low humidity and gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms will begin developing. The dry air means much of the rain will evaporate. That will increase the gustiness of the winds. Wind gusts can be as high as 40-50 mph. Dry thunderstorms can also have lightning, which can spark fires. Please wait to do any burning until the weather is more favorable for containing the fires.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tumors
KJCT8

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests implement stage 1 fire restrictions

GMUG NAT’L FORESTS, Colo. (KJCT) - Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests as of Friday, June 17. Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds. Fires of any kind are banned outside of developed areas. Smoking is banned outside of enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, and completely barren areas. Explosives of any kind, including fireworks and explosive targets, are banned. Welding or operation of open-flame welding torches is banned. Combustion engines without installed spark arrestors in working condition are banned.
MESA, CO
KJCT8

Camper fire reported on Dorothy Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fire inside a camper trailer has been reported on Dorothy Avenue. One trailer was consumed and another was damaged. Currently, no injuries or deaths have been reported. Current details are scarce, but more will be released as they become available.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado River drowning victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officials released the name of the woman who died while paddleboarding on the Colorado River Wednesday. Kimberly Moore, a 42-year-old Grand Junction resident, was with a group of six others Wednesday when they hit debris in the water near the 5th Street bridge. The others made it to safety, but Moore disappeared under the water.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: Six rescued from Colorado River, one person dies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: The woman who was taken to the hospital after being pulled out of the river near the 5th Street Bridge has died. According to the Mesa County Sherriff’s Office, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for determining the person’s cause of death and will release the person’s name when appropriate.
MESA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 1 missing after separate river-related incidents

COLORADO, USA — A woman died and a man is missing after falling into rivers in separate areas of Colorado Wednesday afternoon. In the first incident, a group of six people were recreating on the Colorado River near Grand Junction, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said. The sheriff's office said the group was using a paddleboard, a kayak and a river raft when they got into trouble near the 5th Street Bridge.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for infants

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The nation is one step closer to getting the nation’s youngest kids to access COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s been a long process, but on Friday, the Food and Drug Administration officially approved emergency use for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for kids at least six-months-old.
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy