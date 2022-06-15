Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Wrigley’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is increasing again for Friday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Friday from noon until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. In addition to low humidity and gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms will begin developing. The dry air means much of the rain will evaporate. That will increase the gustiness of the winds. Wind gusts can be as high as 40-50 mph. Dry thunderstorms can also have lightning, which can spark fires. Please wait to do any burning until the weather is more favorable for containing the fires.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO