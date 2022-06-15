ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Ham radio organizations to host field day

Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago
The Richfield Amateur Radio Club and the Bloomington Amateur Radio Association will be hosting the annual American Radio Relay League field day event, 1 p.m. until sunset, Saturday, June 25.

The June 25 field day will be held on the lower level of the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., S.

Visits from the public are welcome after 1 p.m. The operators spend the morning setting up and preparing. There will be several radio stations in operation and visitors may take the opportunity to talk to people from around the world.

Info: Visit arrl.org, richfieldradio.com, or mnhamradio.com.

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

