White Center, WA

DubSea Fish Sticks still looking for Host Families for baseball players

Waterland Blog
 3 days ago
Our friends at the DubSea Fish Sticks are still looking for host families for five more of their incoming, out-of-state baseball players.

The collegiate baseball teams plays at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Field in White Center.

“If you or anyone you know would be able to help us out please let us know,” General Manager Justin Moser said.

More information regarding host families is below:

WHAT IS EXPECTED OF A HOST FAMILY?

Host families provide free room and board to these players during the 2 month Pacific International League season, the ability to get to and from the ballpark every night, and a family environment to help players transition to a new and sometimes foreign community. While players are developing athletes, they are still young men who are learning to adjust without Mom or Dad, and their families to provide. Host families help bridge that gap. Players begin arriving at the end of May & beginning of June, and stay through the first week of August.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS PROVIDED TO HOST FAMILIES?

As a thank you to opening up your home and families to these players, and allowing them to live free of charge in your home, host families are provided with the following benefits:

A season ticket for each member of your household

Free merchandise for each member of your household

20% discount on additional team store merchandise

A night at the ballpark where host families will be welcomed onto the field and recognized for their contributions.

If you can help, please email [email protected].

