Oklahoma County, OK

Dog rescued at Oklahoma County house after owner dead for almost a month has new home

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
Gunner the Dog

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A dog rescued from an Oklahoma County house after its owner was dead for nearly a month has a new home.

In May, Oklahoma County deputies went to a home in Luther where they learned that a 64-year-old man had been dead for as long as a month. Deputies also found a dog named Gunner in a backyard pen.

The sheriff’s office said Gunner survived for weeks by drinking rainwater and eating a small amount of food left behind. His muscles were so weak that he could barely stand, and he had thousands of fleas and ticks.

Deputies contacted the Bella SPCA Rescue Center, and the rescue nursed Gunner back to health.

On Tuesday, a member of the owner’s family adopted Gunner. Bella SPCA officials said Gunner is already making friends with his new sister and settling into his new life in Texas.

Poo Poo
3d ago

okay....no one checks up on or contacts this man, even by phone? and you give the poor dog to a family member who didn't bother, either?

3
Patsy Benson
3d ago

I hope Gunner has a great life!! It is not uncommon for people living alone to die and nobody knows. I am sorry his prior owner diied and blessings to Gunner.

2
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

