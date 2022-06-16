ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott preaches patience as Wheeling cleans up from 'once-in-a-lifetime' storm

By Gianna DaPra
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling is still reeling from what Mayor Glenn Elliott is calling a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm that left much of the city without power and a lot to clean up. "We are very fortunate that nobody died,” Elliott said. “The level of speeds of...

