Le Flore County, OK

15-year-old boy dies following ATV crash in eastern Oklahoma, OHP says

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy died days after crashing an ATV into a tree in eastern Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 15-year-old was driving a 2007 Honda ATV around 3:25 p.m. June 7 when he crashed into a tree off County Road Williams near Talihina in Le Flore County.

No one else was on the ATV at the time of the crash.

First responders took him to a hospital, and he died on June 10. Authorities have not released the victim’s name because of his age.

