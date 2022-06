Washington — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the past week. MARINE SHIPPING: The House has passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (S. 3580), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would change Federal Maritime Commission practices, including requiring the Commission to review fines charged by common ocean carriers, and bar common ocean carriers from refusing to ship goods if they have adequate cargo space for the goods. A supporter, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., called the bill "vital for ensuring fair and efficient shipping, which is integral to the well-being of our economy." The vote, on June 13, was 369 yeas to 42 nays.

