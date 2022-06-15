Annual Sideline Cancer Golf Tournament tees off Friday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 11th annual Sideline Cancer Golf Tournament is taking place Friday, June 17 to support the Griffith Family Foundation with the chance of winning a new car.

The annual golf outing takes place at the Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg and looks to raise funds to help advocate, bring awareness and research for pancreatic cancer. As one of the prizes, the first person to sink a hole-in-one will win a new car from Stuckey Automotive.

Registration is currently open online with tickets starting at $100. There will also be mulligans, 50-50 tickets, putter raffle tickets, Powerball hole and putt for the putter events available as add-ons. A boxed lunch, gift bag, T-shirt, snacks and beverages are included in the ticket prices.

Check-in registration starts at 11 a.m. with shotgun following at noon.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the men’s first and second and the first place ladies team. There will also be prizes for the closest to the pin, longest drive and others for specific holes.

Those interested in donating or sponsoring the event can also do so online , as there are 4 different tiers of donation, food and hole sponsorships.

For anyone interested in volunteering for the event or if you have any questions, contact Cathy Griffith at 814-937-1082 or on their website .

