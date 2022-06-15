ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

States offer tax breaks, funds for chance to host World Cup

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and RONALD BLUM
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AL7PJ_0gBy7aMW00
FIFA Incentives-State Governments Soccer FILE - French soccer fans watch France play Belgium in a World Cup semifinal soccer game on a gigantic screen in New York's Times Square, on July 10, 2018, in New York. U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — U.S. cities and states have lined up with tax breaks and millions of dollars in both public and private investments for a chance at hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games, set to be announced Thursday.

The prize is a share of what FIFA expects to be more than $5 billion in short-term economic activity generated from the tournament throughout North America.

In hopes of scoring a deal, state lawmakers and city leaders are cutting sales taxes on tickets and pumping millions of dollars into stadium renovations.

Missouri is among a handful of states that preemptively passed a bill to exempt FIFA tickets from sales taxes. Kansas City-area Democratic state Sen. John Rizzo said he expects revenue generated from Kansas City hosting the event to “more than offset” any losses on sales taxes for tickets.

“There are a lot of excited soccer fans that are hoping that we can get this done,” Rizzo said. “I’m hopeful, too.”

Seventeen stadiums in 16 areas remain in contention to be among 10-12 selected from the U.S. for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Mexico and Canada. The U.S. will host 60 of the 80 games under FIFA's plan, including all from the quarterfinals on, and there was little doubt over the venues for 10 games each in the other nations.

FIFA's calls for tax breaks and other funding assistance led cities including Minneapolis, Chicago and Glendale, Arizona, to drop out of the running in 2018.

Lawmakers and city officials elsewhere appear more willing to make concessions.

The Republican governors of Georgia and Florida in May signed legislation eliminating sales taxes on tickets for World Cup soccer matches.

Missouri lawmakers sent similar legislation to Republican Gov. Mike Parson last month. He has not indicated whether he'll sign it.

“I know there's probably some people out there that are like, why are we doing that?” Rizzo said. “The reason for that is in the past, there have been other places that have hiked the sales tax on the tickets just before they went on sale.”

Tickets to sporting events aren’t subject to sales tax in Ohio, although Cincinnati, which is vying to be named a host city, is among municipalities that subjects them to a local admissions tax.

Alan Rothenberg, head of World Cup USA 1994, anticipates many of the U.S. states and cities will refuse to comply with FIFA's demands for ticket tax breaks.

“I think that’s a fair assumption in most of the jurisdictions," he said. "Some of them, they may just build it into the stadium price and other things, but getting an actual waiver may be difficult. Ultimately, it just means another cost that the host committee, host city, is going to be responsible for.”

Other states and cities have either cobbled together private funding or are pulling from designated public funding set aside specifically to attract large events.

Georgia also appropriated $250,000 in the budget beginning July 1 for security if Atlanta wins a bid. Money from hotel taxes collected by the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau also could be used to support the bid.

In April, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill to increase bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and a proposed World Cup site. The bill allows borrowing of up to $600 million, up from a current cap of $235 million.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, officials have pledged $10 million for soccer-specific upgrades to Paul Brown Stadium, and another $40 million to $50 million in improvements to the 22-year-old facility have been folded into Hamilton County’s negotiations of a new contract with the NFL’s Bengals.

Private business leaders in the region also have said they are working to raise an additional $35 million to $50 million to enhance the experience for spectators.

Ohio created a special fund for luring this type of sporting event in 2019, and the most recent state budget calls for two infusions of up to $5 million into it over the next two years.

Texas also has a tax-funded program designed to help cities host major sports events, and FIFA and World Cup matches already qualify to apply for millions.

The Major Events Reimbursement Program allows hosting cities and local organizers to apply for money to cover costs related to the event, including any rights fees they have to pay. For the World Cup, organizers in Dallas and Houston could apply to the program to draw millions in tax money that would help cover any rights fees demanded by FIFA.

Other states are leaning on private funding.

In an April letter to FIFA officials, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Philadelphia Soccer 2026 has so far raised $50 million in private funding to cover the city’s hosting responsibilities, an amount he said the state would supplement.

The Denver Sports Commission’s executive director, Matthew Payne, said the city estimates it would cost $40 million to $45 million in private funds to host Cup games and that “we are about at the halfway point in that budget.”

Payne insisted no taxpayer dollars were involved in the bid — though taxpayer-funded city projects, such as renovations to Denver International Airport and ongoing road and light rail construction, did feature as selling points.

The cost estimate includes creating fan venues outside the stadium, hiring or paying for extra security and training fields for visiting teams, Payne said.

Private fundraising is heavy on corporate involvement; he declined to reveal prospective donors ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

“We feel really, really strongly that we’ll generate the dollars needed privately to provide for all elements of staging World Cup games,” Payne said. “It is doable.”

Colorado’s Legislature has appropriated no funds or acted on any legislation regarding the 2026 Cup.

The remaining U.S. areas and stadiums:

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium; Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium; Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium; Denver, Empower Field at Mile High; East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium; Houston, NRG Stadium; Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium; Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium; Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium; Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl; Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field; Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium; Seattle, Lumen Field.

——

Associated Press sports writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas and writers Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio; Jim Anderson in Denver; Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pa.; Brian Witte in Annapolis, Md.; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla. contributed to this report. Blum reported from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Contractor fined for denying migrant workers’ pay at Gorge

SEATTLE — A labor contractor denied 165 farm laborers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division said some of the employees at Espinoza Contractor LLC,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
King County, WA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Washington Sports
King County, WA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Capital One hack: Former Amazon employee convicted of stealing data from more than 100M people

SEATTLE — A former Amazon Web Services engineer was found guilty Friday of stealing data from more than 100 million people when she hacked Capital One three years ago. Paige Thompson, who worked for the software giant until 2016, was convicted Friday of seven federal crimes, including wire fraud, illegally accessing a protected computer and damaging a protected computer, CNBC reported.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Stadium#Gillette Stadium#Sofi Stadium#M T Bank Stadium#Metlife Stadium#Fifa#Democratic
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trout HR in 10th, Angels topple Mariners to begin twinbill

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout had a rather miserable afternoon at the plate until the Seattle Mariners made the mistakes of pitching to him in extra innings. The three-time MVP hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Helicopter crashes at Auburn Municipal Airport

Firefighters responded to a helicopter crash in Auburn on Saturday afternoon, the Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted. The helicopter crashed at the Auburn Municipal Airport. All occupants of the helicopter got out on their own with minor injuries before firefighters arrived. One occupant was taken to a hospital for further...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parkland father, neighbors stand up to armed robbers

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland father is out of the hospital after he was shot in the mouth by armed robbers Friday morning. Matthew Phillips was on his way to take his daughter, Bailey, to day care. He said a man with an AR-15 style rifle came from behind an RV and held a rifle to the back window of the truck where his daughter was sitting. He said the man asked for money. Once the man went to the driver’s side of the truck, Phillips said he was able to get the rifle away from the guy. But things progressed quickly.
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stranded boats found as Puget Sound faces low tides

SEATTLE — On Thursday, Chopper 7 spotted several boats and buoys that were stranded as the Puget Sound faced another day of low tides. On Wednesday, the lowest tide was recorded in 13 years and was 4.28 feet below normal during the afternoon. However, Thursday’s tide in the Sound...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Active-duty soldier fatally shot in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Parkland on Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside...
PARKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bail sought for Pierce County sheriff before trial

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — As an added condition of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s ongoing release, the state Attorney General Bob Ferguson is pursuing a requirement for him to post bail of $10,000, until his trial for charges of falsifying a report and making a false statement to a civil servant.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police searching for missing, endangered teen

Seattle police are searching for an endangered teenager who went missing on Wednesday, the police department announced Thursday. 14-year-old Hannah went missing in downtown Seattle. She was last seen near the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue wearing a black tank top, a black jacket, and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy