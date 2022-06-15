ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

INDIANA ROTARY CLUB ANNOUNCES ICTC SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

By Hometown5
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

The Indiana Rotary Club awards its annual scholarship to students who have attended the Indiana County Technology Center. The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students...

www.wdadradio.com

wdadradio.com

IASD SUPERINTENDENT HONORED BY THE EPLC

The Indiana School District Superintendent has been named the recipient of an alumni award from the Education Policy and Leadership Center. According to an announcement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich was named a 2022 recipient of the alumni award. Vuckovich is one of nearly 700 graduates of the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program, which has been sponsored by the EPLC since 1999. Honorees are selected based on “exceptional leadership for significant education policy since participating in an EPLC program and also for exceptional service to support the success of EPLC and its leadership programs.” The mission of the EPLC is to encourage and support development and implementation of state-level education policies to improve student learning in pre-K to 12th grades, increase the effective operation of schools and enhance educational opportunities for everyone.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST ENTRANT INTO FOCUSED DIVERSION PROGRAM GRADUATES

Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi has announced that the a focused diversion program aimed at providing early drug and alcohol treatment to first time offenders had its first person graduate from the program. Manzi announced that the person, who was not named in the news release, was the first...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

IRMC ROBOTICS REACH TWO SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Indiana Regional Medical Center has surpassed some milestones concerning their robotic surgery department. IRMC announced that they have surpassed 200 Mako robot arm-assisted joint replacement operations. The hospital has three surgeons trained on the Mako robot. The robot is primarily used for partial and full knee replacements along with hip replacement operations. The Mako robot has been at IRMC since the spring of 2020.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT CONTINUES CONSERVATION EFFORT

While PennDOT is working on state roadways most of the time, they are continuing with a conservation effort in Indiana County. The project areas include the intersection of Routes 119 and 286 and the intersection of 119 and 110, where pollination programs are going on. A non-selective herbicide was recently sprayed in those areas as part of the preparation process to put plants in place this fall. This is part of a monarch butterfly and pollinators grant that came from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation awarded by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. The grant will support efforts to help preserve monarch butterfly and other at-risk native insect pollinators. The grant will improve not only the two intersections, but over 150 acres of rights of way in Pennsylvania to provide a habitat for these insects.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hosack Elementary School set to get new principal

Hosack Elementary School is getting a new principal. The North Allegheny School Board appointed Carla Hudson to the position in an unanimous vote on June 8. “I’m super-excited to meet all of the families at Hosack. I’m so very lucky to be at North Allegheny and to continue here at Hosack,” she said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

Faire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to life...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DECLINE

The average gas price in the United States and in Pennsylvania continues to decline slightly. The national average is now $4.98 a gallon, a drop of two cents from Friday and a two-cent drop from last week. It still represents a 42-cent increase from last month at this time. Gas prices last year at this time were $3.07 a gallon. For Pennsylvania, the average took a similar dip at $5.03 a gallon. That is a penny less than yesterday, and three cents lower from last week. It is 29 cents higher than last month.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS START WEEKEND ON ACTIVE NOTE

Aside from last night’s fire in White Township, Friday was an active day for Indiana County’s first responders. Two brush fires were reported on Friday. The first was reported at 7:57 AM on Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde fire departments were called out at the time. Later in the day, a brush fire was reported at 2:05 PM along George Road in Young Township. This brings the brush fire count for the year to 29.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

SOMERSET COUNTY CONTRACTOR WANTED FOR FRAUD IN INDIANA COUNTY

From the office of District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. On December 20, 2020, Justin Supanick, owner of Supanick Contracting, Gray (Somerset Co.), PA, accepted a $25,000 down payment for home improvement work at a residence in the Armagh area and never completed any work. Supanick has been charged with...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on the Largest Hospital in Pittsburgh History

You may soon notice some construction in Oakland — more than usual, that is. UPMC just broke ground on a new $1.5 billion UPMC Presbytarian hospital project along Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street, located in front of and connected to the current UPMC Presby. The new 17-story, 636-bed institution will be the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history, and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

