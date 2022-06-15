ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home.

On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset Village trailer park, though nobody answered the door. The driver was concerned because they reported seeing a small child, according to charges filed.

When police arrived, they met with 22-year-old Ashlyn Madigan and reported noticing a strong smell of weed as well as haze inside the home. Madigan told police the child the DoorDash driver saw was her daughter.

Police: Man steals $100k cash, uses it to buy truck in Cambria County

Police noted Madigan began to panic when they questioned her about the marijuana, and she eventually allowed them to come inside. There, police said they found a black package labeled “Flood City Exotics” on the coffee table. Madigan told police it was medical marijuana.

However, Madigan told police she did not have her medical card. Instead, she alleged that her boyfriend, 31-year-old Donald Kerr, got it from a guy in the West End area of Johnstown named “Grab.” She told police Kerr was at work and was in possession of acid as well as ecstasy pills.

In total, police reported they confiscated:

  • 9 full bags labeled “Flood City Exotics” weighing 310 grams
  • 139 empty “Flood City Exotics”
  • 2 large jars of “Dem Boyz” wax
  • 3 “Flood City Exotics” jars of wax
  • “Wonderberry” hemp cones
  • A digital scale
  • Various storage jars, smoking devices and a rolling tray

Police arrested Madigan, and the child went to stay with a relative.

Kerr came to the Upper Yoder Police Department later that day and interviewed with police. There, police reported Kerr admitted to the possession and distribution of marijuana.

A witness came forward to police, as well, and alleged that Kerr threatened a woman with a switchblade for “snitching on him for the distribution of drugs,” according to court documents.

Madigan was released on an unsecured $50,000 bail while Kerr remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000.

Police charged Madigan with one felony and one minor drug charge as well as one felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

Kerr was charged with one felony and one minor drug charge, as well. He was also charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness as well as minor counts of endangering the welfare of children and harassment.

The couple has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.

Comments / 15

Kittygirl84
3d ago

What a joke. They had zero reason to search her home and she shouldn't have allowed it. Marijuana should be legal for everyone, not just medical. If they had the money they probably would have gotten their own cards. Just more overpolicing of poor people.

Reply
7
Eli Plantz
3d ago

If he does have a medical card, he is good. PA has a 90 day supply rule and no one can say what the exact amount is. As long as he is not actively smoking in front of their children, he's fine. The state has to prove that he was smoking in front of the child. That means video or some other evidence.

Reply(7)
2
Devin Taylor
3d ago

well since door dash has snitches won't be using door dash ever again

Reply(1)
9
 

Johnstown, PA
Cambria County, PA
Upper Yoder Township, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County medical examiner identifies body pulled from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body pulled from the Allegheny River earlier this week. The body was identified as 38-year-old Julie Keddie after she was pulled from the after near the 10th Street Bypass on Wednesday morning. RELATED: Body pulled from Allegheny River downtownPittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating. A cause and manner of death are still pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Witnesses to I-79 Weston shooting share more stories of terror

WESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of people have stories they’ll tell for years about a chance encounter Thursday as they passed through Weston on I-79. Jeff Shelosky of Monongah, W.Va. was headed south and rolled up on the scene of a gunman in the opposing lane aiming a rifle at law enforcement down the hill in the northbound lanes. State Police have now identified the gunman as Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa.
WESTON, WV
WTAJ

Motorcyclist killed in rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man was killed after crashing his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on La Jose Road in Ferguson Township. The crash happened on June 8, just before 5:30 p.m. on La Jose Road, SR 3016, 1.5 miles south of Cherry Corner Road. 64-year-old Edward Kephart was traveling on a Goldwing when […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

