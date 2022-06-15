Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home.

On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset Village trailer park, though nobody answered the door. The driver was concerned because they reported seeing a small child, according to charges filed.

When police arrived, they met with 22-year-old Ashlyn Madigan and reported noticing a strong smell of weed as well as haze inside the home. Madigan told police the child the DoorDash driver saw was her daughter.

Police noted Madigan began to panic when they questioned her about the marijuana, and she eventually allowed them to come inside. There, police said they found a black package labeled “Flood City Exotics” on the coffee table. Madigan told police it was medical marijuana.

However, Madigan told police she did not have her medical card. Instead, she alleged that her boyfriend, 31-year-old Donald Kerr, got it from a guy in the West End area of Johnstown named “Grab.” She told police Kerr was at work and was in possession of acid as well as ecstasy pills.

In total, police reported they confiscated:

9 full bags labeled “Flood City Exotics” weighing 310 grams

139 empty “Flood City Exotics”

2 large jars of “Dem Boyz” wax

3 “Flood City Exotics” jars of wax

“Wonderberry” hemp cones

A digital scale

Various storage jars, smoking devices and a rolling tray

Police arrested Madigan, and the child went to stay with a relative.

Kerr came to the Upper Yoder Police Department later that day and interviewed with police. There, police reported Kerr admitted to the possession and distribution of marijuana.

A witness came forward to police, as well, and alleged that Kerr threatened a woman with a switchblade for “snitching on him for the distribution of drugs,” according to court documents.

Madigan was released on an unsecured $50,000 bail while Kerr remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000.

Police charged Madigan with one felony and one minor drug charge as well as one felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

Kerr was charged with one felony and one minor drug charge, as well. He was also charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness as well as minor counts of endangering the welfare of children and harassment.

The couple has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.

