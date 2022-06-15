ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers' Robbie Anderson says Baker Mayfield post was support for Sam Darnold

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Back before Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson teased that he could potentially retire before the 2022 NFL season, he made news with a public and negative Instagram reaction to a story that linked Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with his employer.

Anderson seemingly isn't yet ready to ride off into the sunset and instead showed up to mandatory minicamp this week to, among other things, work alongside current Carolina starting signal-caller Sam Darnold. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Anderson claimed what seemed to be an anti-Mayfield comment was actually meant as support for Darnold.

"I said what I said you know," Anderson explained, according to Nick Kosko of 247Sports. "That was just thinking out loud and my thoughts, you know? I was just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. Defend the guy who is my quarterback, in a sense, you know?"

Anderson continued: "That’s my quarterback. I gotta make him right and stand up for him."

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Anderson acknowledged he could end up catching passes thrown by Mayfield this fall if the latest rumors on the subject are accurate.

"It would be what it is, you know," he added during his comments.

Darnold also spoke with reporters and let it be known he's focusing "on what I need to" and trying to "develop as I can as a quarterback" even as the Panthers may seriously be considering moves for Mayfield and/or Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

