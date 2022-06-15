ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland siblings recognized for top videos in contest

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students Kristin and Noel Tokarev dug into their family roots, including Northwood Professor Alex Tokarev's childhood, planted in Bulgaria for a video contest, where they earned $2,000 in total for future education...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Midland Daily News

Parent's Corner

MSU Extension of Midland County and cooperating parent educators sponsor the Parent's Corner.  Send submissions to Midland County MSU Extension Educator, Lisa Treiber, 220 W. Ellsworth St., Midland, MI 48640.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Berryhill 2022 baseball schedule

(All home games to be played at Northwood University) June 16-18 - at Grand Rapids Showcase June 21 - vs. Capital City Kings (doubleheader), 2 p.m. June 24-26 - at Stevensville Showcase June 28 - vs. Midland Coyotes (single game), 6 p.m. July 1-3 - hosting Gabby Mills July Fourth Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Remembers: The greatest gift that my father ever gave me

This is my father, Gilbert Merritt, the little boy who came to Midland when he was 10 years old and lived the rest of his life here. His understanding defined my life. I had an accident with our new Ford when I was 20 and he just said, “Things happen, Babe. Are you all right?” He never said another word about the accident. (Photo provided by Virginia Florey)
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Dc#The Daily News
Midland Daily News

Berryhill leaning on pitching, defense again this summer

Last summer, Berryhill baseball manager Dan Cronkright hung his hat on pitching and defense and waited for his offense to round into shape, and that formula carried Post 165 all the way back to the American Legion Baseball World Series. Cronkright is hoping that same approach produces the same results this summer. "We have a mix of returners and new guys. We did lose some pretty important pieces from last year, but we did add some nice pieces," noted Cronkright, whose team opened the season Thursday with a pair of wins over top-tier travel teams from downstate at the Grand Rapids Showcase.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Coleman restaurant a huge part of my life, community’s life

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When I saw on ourmidland.com a couple of weeks ago that the Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" was heading to Coleman to film an episode at Leah’s Korner Kafe, I had to do a double take and make sure I had read that correctly.
COLEMAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy