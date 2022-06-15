ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 257 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Easley, or near Liberty, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Easley, Powdersville, Piedmont, Liberty and Norris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Edgefield County in central South Carolina Northwestern Aiken County in central South Carolina Southern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edgefield County Airport, or 12 miles north of Aiken, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, Edgefield, Johnston, Aiken Municipal Airport, Edgefield County Airport, Trenton, Strom Thurmond High School, Harmony, Vaucluse and Edgefield Federal Correction Institution. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 12 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Chattooga; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Gordon; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA CHATTOOGA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER GORDON HABERSHAM HALL HART JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WALKER WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Long; McIntosh; Montgomery; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Toombs; Treutlen; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BRYAN BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LIBERTY LONG MCINTOSH MONTGOMERY RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILKINSON
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

