SAN FRANCISCO -- All of the major metropolitan areas in the country have seen rent prices jump back to pre-pandemic pricing levels, except for one. If you guessed San Francisco, you guessed right. While still by no means or definition cheap, the cost of rent in San Francisco has still not returned to what it was in March of 2020 with a median one-bedroom rent of $2,995. "We're actually the last place that hasn't fully rebounded. If we look at all of the major metropolitan areas across the country," said Rob Warnock, senior research associate for Apartment List. "Last...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO