Giant Eagle in Shadyside set to close as part of redevelopment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a big redevelopment project in Oakland. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, developers are looking to turn the former Quality Inn site into a mixed-use building. That building would include a 426-unit apartment building as well as a grocery store. "What Oakland needs is density. We need a more diverse population of all income levels, all types of jobs. Right now, it's dominated so much by students that it's not really a thriving community," Todd Reidbord, Walnut Capital President said to the Post-Gazette. There are also plans for a parking garage and more retail spaces.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO