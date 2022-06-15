ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadyside, OH

Giant Eagle in Shadyside set to close as part of redevelopment

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giant Eagle supermarket on Shakespeare Street in Shadyside is set to close as a realtor moves ahead with redevelopment plans for its surrounding plaza. The store will close at 6 p.m. on July 23, according to a Giant Eagle spokesman. “Understanding the important role the store plays in...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Brodhead Road Improvement Project Begins Monday in Beaver, Allegheny Counties

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Center and Hopewell townships in Beaver County and Moon and Crescent townships in Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 20 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shadyside, OH
Local
Ohio Business
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth with parade, focus on voting rights

Hundreds marched through Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the freedom of enslaved people in the United States following emancipation. Juneteenth, officially celebrated on June 19, became an official holiday in the city of Pittsburgh and nationally in 2021. Groups ranging from advocacy organizations, health-care companies,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Developers reportedly looking to turn former Quality Inn into mixed use building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a big redevelopment project in Oakland. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, developers are looking to turn the former Quality Inn site into a mixed-use building. That building would include a 426-unit apartment building as well as a grocery store. "What Oakland needs is density. We need a more diverse population of all income levels, all types of jobs. Right now, it's dominated so much by students that it's not really a thriving community," Todd Reidbord, Walnut Capital President said to the Post-Gazette. There are also plans for a parking garage and more retail spaces.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Celebrate the Return of Downtown’s Rooftop Terrace

Pittsburghers will soon have a new way to experience outdoor city views — just in time for summer. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership unveiled its newly renovated Rooftop Terrace at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center as the latest in a series of “Pittsburgh Opens” events. The free event included complimentary hors d’oeuvres and desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 16. There was also a giveaway of gift cards from area restaurants for the first 200 guests and happy hour specials.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Eagle#Mobile#Dairy#Echo Realty#The Giant Eagle Pharmacy#Community Pickup Point#Kelly Hamilton Homes
wtae.com

Fine Wine and Good Spirits store temporarily closing Seven Fields location

The Fine Wine and Good Spirits store in Seven Fields, Butler County, is temporarily closing for renovations at the Seven Fields Boulevard location. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the store will temporarily close beginning at 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Customers are encouraged to shop at nearby locations including:. Cranberry Mall,...
SEVEN FIELDS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Pittsburgh

Masked vandal targets site of future Whole Foods location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video defacing a newly constructed office tower in one of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods. The graffiti starts at one end of the building in East Liberty to the other. "It's disappointing," said Kelle Gressem, of RE/Max Realty in East Liberty. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, cameras at the office tower caught a man, dressed in black with a mask covering his face, spray painting a squiggly line across the South St. Clair Street side of the building. On the other side of the building on Penn Avenue, the vandal sprayed the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fern Hollow Bridge inspection troubling but did not suggest imminent danger, experts say

Three months before Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed 100 feet into a ravine below, inspectors again rated the span structurally deficient. Following a routine inspection in late September, a report submitted to the city and PennDOT gave the bridge an overall rating of 4 on a 9-point scale, said Penn State University engineering professor Kostas Papakonstantinou.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two more Pittsburgh Starbucks locations vote to unionize

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Employees at two more Starbucks locations in Pittsburgh have voted to unionize. This makes six locations in the Pittsburgh area that have voted to do so. The two new locations are Penn Center East and Eastside. Now, more than 150 Starbucks stores across the United States have unionized in the last six months. There are also still pending union elections at about 100 more locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy