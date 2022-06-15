Humane Society offers discounted adoption fees as shelters exceed capacity

The Humane Society of Utah is offering half off all adoption fees through the end of June to encourage individuals to adopt as shelters meet or exceed capacity.

Each pet for adoption through the Hume Society of Utah has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and assessed medically and behaviorally.

The adoption fee deduction comes as adoptions are slowing down and as more pets are flooding into shelters.

"Shelters across the state are at or over capacity.", said HSU Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Guinnevere Shuster in a press release. "Adoptions are slowing down, and animals are waiting longer than usual to get adopted. By making adoption affordable for everyone we hope to move homeless pets into loving homes."

Officials hope that more pets find forever homes in the coming weeks, which will free up shelter space for the increasing number of homeless pets.