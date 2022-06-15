Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Elbert County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Hart County in northeastern Georgia South central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina West central Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 428 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Hartwell to 11 miles south of Anderson, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Iva, Lake Secession, Starr, Lowndesville, Russell State Park, Antreville, Rock Branch, Nuberg, Ruckersville and Hartwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO