ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Navy Releases Videos From Mysterious Drone Swarms Around Warships Off California

By Adam Kehoe and Marc Cecotti
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mf9Q_0gBy5iUk00 USN

Last week The War Zone reported a significant update in our ongoing investigation into a strange series of drone swarm incidents that occurred near U.S. Navy vessels off the coast of Southern California in 2019. A new release of documents via the Freedom of Information Act provided the greatest level of detail yet about what happened during the incidents. The documents we received last week made references to video files included in the briefs, five of which we have obtained from the Navy today.

Readers unfamiliar with the incident should read our longer piece here , which provides a great deal of additional detail and context on the events.

Two of the videos were taken from the USS Russell , a destroyer that has been of particular interest due to leaked videos of the incident released last year. The unusual appearance of the objects in the videos led to widespread speculation that they were “flying pyramid” UFOs due to their triangular shape. In a recent congressional hearing about unidentified aerial phenomena, Deputy Director for Naval Intelligence Scott Bray explained that “the triangular appearance is a result of light passing through the night vision goggles, and then being recorded by an SLR camera.” Similar assessments were quickly made by independent civilian researchers when the videos were leaked in 2021. While Bray’s testimony and further documentation have cleared up that these objects were drones, it remains unknown exactly who was operating them.

Drone Swarms That Harassed Navy Ships Off California Demystified In New Documents

By Adam Kehoe and Marc Cecotti

Navy Releases Timeline For Mysterious 2019 “UAS Swarm” Involving Warships Off California

By Adam Kehoe and Marc Cecotti

Navy Destroyer Deployed Counter-Drone Electronic Warfare System During 2019 Mystery Swarm Incident:

By Adam Kehoe and Marc Cecotti

The Night A Mysterious Drone Swarm Descended On Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant

By Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick

Massive Drone Swarm Over Strait Decisive In Taiwan Conflict Wargames

By Joseph Trevithick

In the first video taken during an incident on July 17th, a sailor’s voice can be heard narrating the location of the ship. The sailor identifies himself as the SNOOPIE team leader. SNOOPIE refers to Ship Nautical Or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Exploitation team. These teams consist of sailors trained to conduct onboard photographic intelligence in order to document unknown contacts and events of interest. The sailor can be heard saying, “we have visual of four probable unidentified drones, with course unknown and speed unknown. Contacts are operating at a range of a thousand yards, and holding. Tail numbers are unknown.”

In our previous coverage, we published this briefing slide detailing the incident. Note that the USS Russell is also referred to by its hull number, DDG-59, and the abbreviation RSL:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9NBe_0gBy5iUk00
USN via FOIA

A second video was taken from the USS Russell on July 30th. The SNOOPIE team leader again narrates the time and location. He identifies the object as “one possible UAS.” He states,”contact is operating at a range of 4000 yards. Flashing red, green and white solid lights seen.”

A second video was captured that day by the USS Paul Hamilton . In the following video, a voice can be heard narrating that “there are multiple UAS in the vicinity of Paul Hamilton, CPA 100 feet in altitude off the bow.” The acronym CPA stands for “closest point of approach.”

Two additional videos were released to us, though they are far less clear. The first of these videos was captured by the USS Paul Hamilton and shows footage of the Bass Strait , a Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier. Documents from our previous update show that the Navy believed that the Bass Strait was “likely using UAVs to conduct surveillance on US Naval Forces.”

Finally, an unclear and low-resolution video from the USS Ralph Johnson shows what appears to be FLIR footage of a single distant object. Narration states that the object came within four nautical miles of the ship at the closest approach, and that the “interaction to this point has been safe and professional.”

These videos offer a very limited and controlled look into what occurred during these incidents. As unclassified products, they do not necessarily contain the full extent of information captured by the Navy. Certainly, the Navy ships involved host some of the most advanced sensors on earth, including radar , electronic surveillance , sonar , and electro-optical/infrared types, that can record multiple types of high-fidelity data — that is if they are up and running.

Though these videos will not necessarily answer all of the questions still surrounding these incidents, they are an additional piece of the puzzle. Perhaps the most significant aspect of the release is that the Navy has shown increasing openness about these incidents through the Freedom of Information Act process in recent months, and very promptly responded to our inquiry about the videos referenced in the previous set of documents. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.

Comments / 103

602Native
3d ago

And we didn’t bother to open fire on drones that don’t move as fast as a ufo…it’s our Pacific fleet headquarters! Has anyone ever heard of Pearl Harbor? Jesus our leadership is as inept as the Chinese are hoping they are….

Reply(8)
70
William Montanez
2d ago

So these so called UAS do not comply to our commands and we don't engage? What kind of military are we running. This makes no sense.

Reply(2)
35
Vanquish
3d ago

the surveillance excuse doesn't hold water. it wouldn't be very good surveillance advertising you're there with flashing colored lights

Reply(4)
14
Related
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Ships#Warship#U S Navy#Usn#Slr
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine veteran Naval Academy Midshipman dies

A U.S. Marine and senior at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis died on Tuesday while on leave from the academy. In a Wednesday press statement, the Naval Academy identified the deceased Midshipman as 24-year-old Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Taylor Connors, of Pleasant View, Utah. Connors passed away in Philadelphia with family by his side. The exact cause of his death is unclear and is currently under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force awards contracts to start designing F-35 weapon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to three companies for the first phase of a new program to develop an air-to-ground stand-in attack weapon that the F-35 jet could use to destroy enemy air defenses. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies said this week the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy