Los Angeles, CA

Karen Bass pulls slightly ahead of Rick Caruso in LA mayor's race, both likely heading to runoff

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdjL5_0gBy5fqZ00

Rep. Karen Bass has pulled slightly ahead of billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso as ballot-counting continues in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election -- but the two are still headed for a November runoff.

Initial election results from the June 7 vote showed Caruso in the lead, but when the latest tally was released Tuesday afternoon, Bass had 41.05% of the vote, with Caruso at 38.29%.

With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

In another surprising reversal, Tuesday's election update put community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez in the lead over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent Council District 1.

That race includes only two candidates and will be decided once all votes are counted. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hernandez had a 292-vote lead with 50.65% of the vote to 49.35% for Cedillo.

In the race for city attorney, civil rights attorney Faisal Gill was leading the seven-candidate field with 96,127 votes, or 22.01%. Former federal prosecutor Marina Torres was in second place with 20.27% of the vote, but financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto was 1,683 votes behind with 19.88% of the vote, followed by Deputy City Attorney Richard Kim in fourth with 17.81% of the vote.

The top two finishers will face off in November.

WATCH: LA mayor race: 5 candidates face off during mayoral debate on ABC7 - Watch full video of debate

The top five candidates in the race to be L.A.'s next mayor faced off in a debate Sunday, right here on ABC7.

Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez widened his lead over incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, with Soto-Martinez receiving 38.35% of the vote versus O'Farrell's 33.88%. The two will advance to the November runoff.

An estimated 365,820 ballots from the June 7 election still remain to be tallied in the county, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. The next update is scheduled to be released Friday.

Meanwhile, former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry leads Culver City Mayor Daniel W. Lee by 1,422 votes in their battle to take on Sen. Sydney Kamlager in the Nov. 8 general election for the 37th Congressional District seat, which was vacated by Bass. Perry has 13,866 votes (18.7%), Lee 12,444 (16.8%) and Kamlager 32,507 (43.9%).

All three candidates are Democrats.

Nonprofit director/businesswoman Tina Simone McKinnor leads Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles, a fellow Democrat, by 1,571 votes in the 62nd Assembly District special election, with McKinnor receiving 23,773 votes (51.6%) and Pullen-Miles 22,256 (48.4%).

The closest statewide race is for insurance commissioner where Republican Robert Howell's lead over Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine shrank to 13,692 votes in the race for second place, according to figures released Tuesday by the Secretary of State's Office.

Howell, a cybersecurity equipment manufacturer, had been leading by 18,689 votes heading into Tuesday.

Howell has 995,303 votes (18%) to 995,303 (17.8%) for Levine, D-San Rafael. Incumbent Democrat Ricardo Lara leads with 1,805,029 votes (36.5%).

Lance Ray Christensen leads George Yang by 31,667 votes in the race for the second spot in the November ballot for state superintendent of public instruction. Christensen, an education policy executive, has 602,739 votes (11.7%) to 571,072 for Yang (11.1%). Incumbent Tony K. Thurmond leads the nonpartisan race with 2,381,917 votes (46.2%).

Christensen began Monday's vote count with a 582-vote lead over Yang, a software architect.

Christensen led by 1,899 votes when Saturday's vote count concluded. Christensen was in third when Friday's vote count concluded, 2,124 votes behind Yang.

In the attorney general's race, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman extended his lead over fellow Republican Eric Early, an attorney and business owner, to 105,897 votes after leading by 101,089 at the start of Tuesday's vote count, 76,067 at the start of Monday's vote count, 75,878 at the conclusion of Saturday's vote count and 70,295 at the end of Friday's.

Hochman has 1,037,007 votes (18.3%) to 931,110 (16.4%) for Early.

Appointed Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads with 3,105,094 (54.8%).

An estimated 1,740,280 ballots remain unprocessed statewide, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

NBC Los Angeles

Challenger Eunisses Hernandez Leads Incumbent LA Councilman Cedillo in CD1

More election results were released Friday showing community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent LA City Council District 1. The race includes only two candidates and will be decided once all votes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 74

Two Surprising Runoffs Likely in L.A. School Board Elections

LAUSD school board president Kelly Gonez will likely head to a runoff against teacher Marvin Rodriguez in district 6 this November — a surprising outcome for the five year board member who was backed by the powerful Los Angeles teachers union.   Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas will also likely head to a runoff for the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Culver City, CA
City
Lawndale, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
beverlyhillscourier.com

Friedman, Nazarian, Mirisch Retain City Council Lead

More than one week after the June 7 election, Councilmembers Lester Friedman and John Mirisch and Commissioner Sharona Nazarian have maintained their lead in the race for Beverly Hills City Council. Mirisch, who currently places in third, has a slim 91-vote lead over Councilmember Robert Wunderlich. “Feeling optimistic, but it...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Ricardo Lara
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Marina Torres
Person
Marc Levine
Person
Karen Bass
beverlypress.com

New tallies show lead changes in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office released new vote totals on June 14 that showed Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso by 13,640 votes – nearly three percentage points – in the primary race for mayor of Los Angeles. The updates to counts in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills City Council race still too close to call

After a week of counting ballots, Los Angeles County has reported few changes in the Beverly Hills City Council race. Councilman Lester Friedman continues to lead the pack with 2,877 votes (19.03%), with Public Works Commissioner Sharona Nazarian (2,677 votes, 17.71%) and Councilman John Mirisch (2,125 votes, 14.06%) taking second and third, respectively.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Laist.com

Morning Brief: The Importance of Juneteenth in L.A.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Little-Known History of California’s Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

OCTA continues to fulfill promises to voters through Measure M

The Measure M Taxpayer Oversight Committee has determined for the 31st consecutive year that the Measure M transportation investment plan is being delivered as promised to the voters of Orange County. The Taxpayer Oversight Committee held its annual Measure M public hearing Tuesday, June 14, and unanimously found that the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster deputy mayor hired to represent Wilk

LANCASTER — Lancaster Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne “Shawn” Cannon is now a field representative for state Sen. Scot Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Wilk announced, Friday. “Shawn has a huge passion for service and, as a young person, is committed to ensuring our community continues to be a place we want to call home,” Wilk said. “I am so pleased to welcome him to Team Wilk.”
LANCASTER, CA
Fox News

Embattled Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses top aide as recall effort gains steam

A special advisor to embattled Los Angeles County District George Gascon is leaving to head a hospitality nonprofit group in San Francisco. Alex Bastian, who stepped into his current role in January 2021 after 11 years in San Francisco's DA office, has been named the chief executive and president of the Hotel Council of San Francisco as the city continues to try and revive its tourism industry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth: Where to celebrate in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - From special movie screenings to concerts to job fairs, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern California. President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, falls on June 19 each year to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Takes Next Steps Toward Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward in the next step towards banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers in the unincorporated parts of the County. The motion, originally authored last year by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the...
