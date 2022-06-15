ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen injured in Lansing shooting

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Lansing Police, a 16-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound in their upper thigh around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident reportedly happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Willow St. in Lansing.

The victim is expected to survive, however, the investigation is still ongoing and no suspect is in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact Detective Sergeant Troy Johnston (517) 483-6867, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message to the Lansing Police Department through their Facebook page.

