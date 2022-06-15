ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rotary recognizes 4-year Interact Club member

galtheraldonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalt Sunrise Rotary recognized Sabrina Curlee on June 12, celebrating her 18th birthday and her four-year participation in Rotary’s youth affiliate, Interact Club. “It’s just an amazing experience,” Curlee...

www.galtheraldonline.com

activenorcal.com

It’s Official: Negro Bar Recreation Area Will Be Receiving a New Name

The California State Parka and Recreation Commission unanimously voted to change the name of Negro Bar Recreation Area on Lake Natoma in Folsom. The popular day-use area will temporarily be known as “Black Miners Bar” with a permanent name to be considered in the coming year. Negro Bar...
FOLSOM, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Stockton garlic festival announces dates

A Stockton-based promoter who made waves with some Gilroyans when it announced it will be hosting its own garlic festival recently unveiled details of the event. The California Garlic Festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13-14. The Tony Noceti Group, which puts on events such as the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, described the garlic festival in a press release as a “wholesome, family fun event focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.”
STOCKTON, CA
iheart.com

Popular Folsom Rec Area Will Temporarily Undergo Name Change

In a Friday afternoon meeting, the State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area from Negro Bar to "Black Miners Bar" in a temporary move before an official name change happens. The call to have this popular rec area undergo a name change is not new, but this is the first point of action by the commission to moving towards a name change after years of calls to do so. The commission says they are going to temporarily change the name while they start the process to find a new name for the area, which could take up to a year. Following this vote, research will be conducted to find a better suited name for the area.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton to host Fourth of July parade

(BCN) — People can gather their family, friends, and kids on the Fourth of July to attend a free parade, a multitude of entertainment, activities, and fireworks show in Stockton, hosted by the city at the downtown waterfront. The day will kick off with the parade beginning at 10 a.m., hosted by the United Veterans […]
STOCKTON, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

An interesting garden surprise

It is not often that a gardener discovers that a weed in their garden is actually edible. This weed can be added to a salad, stir-fried, cooked like spinach, or added to soups. But such was the case when this reporter recently found a bit of hogweed growing in his...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The Sundial Splash community river float returns this weekend

REDDING, Calif.- The Sundial Splash is back after nearly two years because of the pandemic. You can expect to see dozens of people with their paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes paddling on the Sacramento River, and it's all to raise money for a good cause. They are starting at 10...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are Juneteenth events happening this weekend in Northern California

Sunday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and there are events happening all weekend across Northern California. June 19, 1865, was the day Black people enslaved in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom from Union soldiers. This happened two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
modestogov.com

Modesto Drive Up + Drop Off: Household Waste Collection Event

The City of Modesto has been awarded grant funds from a new initiative Clean California, which aims to remove litter, create jobs and beautify California. Caltrans, which administers the funds, will be supporting this effort by partnering with us to provide a FREE household waste collection event (Modesto: Drive Up + Drop Off) on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
MODESTO, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
galtheraldonline.com

Jan James Balukoff

Jan James Balukoff, 80, of Herald passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. He was born in Carroll Iowa to John and Delores Balukoff on August 11, 1941. Jan graduated from Kemper High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1961. It was during his service in the Navy that he met his wife, Beverly Jane Mosman. They married in 1963. Jan worked mostly in sales and in 1973 he moved the family from SoCal to Herald to take over ownership of Bay Bumpers. Jan also tried his hand at farming for a time, was a jack of all trades and would lend a helping hand whenever needed. He believed strongly in community and was heavily involved as a volunteer firefighter with the Herald Fire Department and the first Herald Day. He loved fishing with Bev and spent many years out on Lake Pardee competing with her for the most catches each summer. His other passions included clay target shooting with his sons, collecting John Deere tractors and wood carpentry, which he recently shared with his daughter.
HERALD, CA
ABC10

Folsom to begin enforcing state composting mandate on July 1 | Need to Know

FOLSOM, Calif. — On July 1, the city of Folsom is launching its Organics Recycling Program to comply with the new state law requiring organic food waste to be composted. In 2016, the state passed SB13-83 requiring residents and businesses to recycle organic waste. The new state law was designed in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to Cal Recycle, starting in 2022, all cities and counties that provide trash services are required "to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses."
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cal Expo’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Canceled For 3rd Year In A Row; Staffing Shortage Blamed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Expo is the latest to cancel their fireworks show again – and it’s for reasons beyond the pandemic. But fire officials worry this will only add to the number of illegal fireworks shows in residential areas. It’s the third year in a row the Fourth of July show won’t go on at Cal Expo. In an online statement, organizers said the pandemic has pressed pause on public events. “We are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming California State...
SACRAMENTO, CA

