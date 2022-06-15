Rotary recognizes 4-year Interact Club member

Jan James Balukoff, 80, of Herald passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022. He was born in Carroll Iowa to John and Delores Balukoff on August 11, 1941. Jan graduated from Kemper High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1961. It was during his service in the Navy that he met his wife, Beverly Jane Mosman. They married in 1963. Jan worked mostly in sales and in 1973 he moved the family from SoCal to Herald to take over ownership of Bay Bumpers. Jan also tried his hand at farming for a time, was a jack of all trades and would lend a helping hand whenever needed. He believed strongly in community and was heavily involved as a volunteer firefighter with the Herald Fire Department and the first Herald Day. He loved fishing with Bev and spent many years out on Lake Pardee competing with her for the most catches each summer. His other passions included clay target shooting with his sons, collecting John Deere tractors and wood carpentry, which he recently shared with his daughter.

HERALD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO