A 45-year-old man from Live Oak who was not wearing a seatbelt was killed on Thursday evening after he was ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle crash in Levy County. The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was traveling northbound on State Road 339 in the northbound lane.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO