The Cleveland Cavaliers may trade back and that’s not the worst idea. The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the 14th pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft and apparently the Cavs are keeping an open mind about what they’re going to do with the pick. The general consensus was to take a wing player at the pick, but if that’s no longer the plan, then who knows what the team will do.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO