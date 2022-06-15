Youngstown leader says conflict management needed to stop violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With another shooting in the area early Wednesday morning, one Youngstown leader says part of the problem is conflict management.

Guy Burney with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence says many people don’t know how to resolve conflicts without turning to violence. He feels teaching how to resolve feuds and disagreements can help prevent a lot of violence.

“It should never end in gunfire. We have to find a different way to resolve conflict and so that’s part of the mission, is to try to really teach young people and old alike that there’s other ways to handle conflict rather than a gun,” he said.

Burney says conflict management is something he’s actively working on with youth in the area. He is holding a training Thursday for teens in the area who will spend the summer helping others with conflict management skills.

