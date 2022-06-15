ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD getting faster answering 911 calls, slower at responding

By Ben Jordan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VDIH_0gBy3U9s00

New technology is helping the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) make dramatic improvements in 911 call answer times, but police data shows it’s taking longer, on average, for officers to respond to calls for service.

Every 911 call placed in the City of Milwaukee is answered at police District 3 on the north-side. More than a year after a new 911 system was put into place, employees are answering calls much quicker and leaving far fewer callers on hold.

Inside MPD’s 911 communications center, dozens of workers called "telecommunicators" are assigned to one important duty. They answer a staggering number of 911 calls each day. MPD data shows about 50,000 911 calls are made each month.

TMJ4

Captain Michele Haywood knows the stakes often couldn’t be higher on the other end of the line.

“It could be a matter of life and death,” she said.

911 systems were originally designed for landlines, but now that a majority of people use cell phones, police departments across the country are upgrading to what’s called Next Generation 911 technology. The system Milwaukee purchased in the spring of 2021 immediately brings a cell phone caller’s location up on a telecommunicator’s computer.

Captain Haywood says it allows telecommunicators to spend less time taking down information from callers. Ultimately, it’s supposed to shave off critical seconds in officer response times.

“They get more accurate information, especially as it pertains to the cell phone towers and the caller’s information of where they’re possibly located at to get them the service that they need quicker,” she said.

The National Emergency Number Association sets standards for police departments to meet. The main criteria is 95 percent of 911 calls “should” be answered within 20 seconds.

MPD data shows that was met just 66 percent of the time last July. Records show MPD has gradually made progress as it adjusts to the new system. In February, 90 percent of calls were answered within that time frame.

TMJ4

“We have two distinct roles here,” Captain Haywood said.

Captain Haywood says once the telecommunicators gather information directly from 911 callers, it’s entered into a system that immediately goes to dispatchers who talk to officers at the nearest police district.

However, new MPD data shows it’s taking officers 70 seconds longer on average to respond to those calls for service than it did last year when 911 call answer times weren’t as quick.

“Obviously, we have had members leaving the department through attrition and we have had to replace them so at times there are less staff on the floor, so that has an effect on it,” Captain Haywood explained.

Police say the average on-scene response for a 911 call takes 18 minutes and 21 seconds this year in Milwaukee. The highest priority calls, which include critical incidents, take an average of 4 minutes and 44 seconds for officers to arrive. Captain Haywood says the next priority category includes life threatening incidents. Data shows those are taking roughly 10 minutes and 32 seconds for police to make it on-scene.

“We’re doing everything that we can,” Captain Haywood said. “Obviously, we are making sure as far as the telecommunicators and the dispatchers here are getting the calls out in a timely manner and we’re also monitoring the calls for service, not only just for one particular district but citywide.”

MPD says it isn’t just fewer sworn officers creating a delay in response times. The department says an increase in crime and demands for police services is also a big factor.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double homicide near 37th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened around 9:15 p.m. near 37th and Hadley Friday night. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The nature of the homicides is under investigation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide near 37th and Hadley streets Friday night. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man were killed. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side Saturday, June 11. Prosecutors say Quantae Hines, 39, fired shots into a car near 39th and Hadley. He allegedly knew one of the people in that car. Police responded to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police presence near 26th and National

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have confirmed they are on the scene of an incident near 26th and National. FOX6 is working to bring you more information. Check back for details. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. It happened near 16th and Burleigh streets around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two killed in Milwaukee; 96 homicides so far in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned. Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours. The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four people shot, two killed in 9 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four people were shot and two died in a span of nine hours in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened Thursday night near 16th and Burleigh streets. Three people were shot there, one of them died. The second shooting happened Friday at 37th Street and Brown. Family learned...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee P D#Data#911#Police#Mpd
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

HAWS threats, Hartland woman charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Hartland woman has been charged after she allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a humane society. In May, 19-year-old Olivia Kobb had an appointment to get shots for her dog at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS). That's when an argument broke out, and she allegedly threatened staff members.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least seven separate shootings Friday, June 17. One person was shot and killed, and six others were wounded in the shootings. Two men also were killed, the nature of their deaths is still under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects. 36th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically

3 people are recovering after a triple shooing on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side district. Police responded Saturday morning around 2:40 am to the scene near Arlington Place and East Brady street (1300 block). An investigation from police shows a man in a vehicle fired and struck 3 victims who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shorewood police chase; 3 arrested after crashes

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Three suspects were arrested in Whitefish Bay after a police chase started in Shorewood on Friday afternoon, police said. Just after 2 p.m., Shorewood police got a report that people were breaking into a car near Bartlett and Beverly. The person who reported the break-in said three vehicles were involved and had fled eastbound.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Joseph Mensah assault; 3 Milwaukee men now sentenced

MILWAUKEE - All three Milwaukee men initially charged have now been sentenced for their involvement in an assault on former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in 2020. Ronald Bell, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery to a law enforcement officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking near 60th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 17 near 60th and Silver Spring. It happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man arrested twice in same day, broke into home: prosecutors

RACINE, Wis. - Trequan McGlorn, 29, of Racine, is charged with multiple counts after he was arrested twice in the same day. Racine police were called to a home near Lasalle and Kewaunee around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. At the scene, officers spoke to a woman who was "wielding a machete for her protection."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Garfield homicide, man dead: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 15 near Teutonia and Garfield. It happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Police say the victim, identified as 28-year-old Devon Gildart of Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy