ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'Shame you won't get to try our beer': Denver Mayor Hancock sets Stanley Cup bet with Tampa mayor

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — Ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the mayors of Denver and Tampa got into a little friendly smack talk on social media and set a wager on whose local team will bring home the Cup. The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 2 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to tie the series on Saturday night when it faces the Colorado Avalanche Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning got off to a horrific start in Wednesday's Game 1 in Denver, giving up three goals in the first period before storming back to force overtime. Two of those goals came 1:36 apart, and the third came with the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play. Andre Burakovsky's goal just 1:23 into the overtime period gave the Avalanche the 4-3 victory and the series lead, and left Tampa Bay knowing it needs to play better. The Lightning are seeking their third straight NHL title, and fourth overall (2003-04), while Colorado looks to clinch its third in three trips to the Stanley Cup Final (1995-96 and 2000-01). The Avalanche are the Western Conference top seed while Tampa is the East's No. 3 seed, and both rank in the top 10 in the NHL on both ends of the ice.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Denver

Denver's crackdown on concealed carry backfires

Denver's new ban on concealed weapons in public buildings and parks has drawn an unexpected political retaliation.What's happening: In response to the concealed-carry crackdown, Republican commissioners in neighboring Douglas County are weighing whether to seize a 1,000-acre mountain park owned by the city of Denver.Daniels Park — located in Douglas County, between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch — has been under Denver's jurisdiction for nearly a century. It's a prized piece of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, home to a herd of bison and several historic ranch buildings. What they're saying: Douglas County commissioner George Teal...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Florida Government
The Spun

Look: Major NFL Star Attending Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Finals

Von Miller may no longer be a Denver Bronco, but that isn't stopping the eight-time Pro Bowler from supporting the Avalanche at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. On Saturday, SportsCenter spotted the newest member of the Bills pass-rush making his way into the Ball Arena rocking a No. 58 throwback jersey.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin issues major call to NHL teams with incredible Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to the woodshed in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and that’s saying a lot, considering that the Bolts are the reigning and defending two-time NHL champions. But the reality of the situation is simply that the Avs are so far too much to handle […] The post Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin issues major call to NHL teams with incredible Stanley Cup Finals vs Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy