ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Mayans M.C.' Finally Brings Back Huge 'Sons of Anarchy' Character

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayans M.C. wrapped up its fourth season Tuesday night and brought back a member of the Sons of Anarchy cast. Kim Coates returned to the role of Alexander "Tig" Trager for the first time since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Coates shared a scene with fellow SOA veteran, Emilio Rivera,...

popculture.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Emilio Rivera
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Tommy Flanagan
Person
Kim Coates
Person
Jacob Vargas
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayans M C#The Sons Of Anarchy#Soa#Fx
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Why Is Anthony Anderson Leaving the Show?

After 20 successful seasons, Law & Order went off the air in 2010 due to what Executive Producer Dick Wolf called a “political cancellation.” Despite the lack of new episodes, the popularity of the series never died, and 12 years later, Dick Wolf prepared to create the long-awaited 21st season of the beloved crime drama.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy