How Schools are Helping Parents this Summer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this segment of Digital Dashboard Fort Mill and Camp Joy appreciates their volunteers who give of themselves and contributes time, effort and talent to meet a need of their mission. The Fort Mill Storm Water Department sent a big thank you to...
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They’re taking their loss and heartache and putting it towards helping others. How one family’s child is now being honored as they work to save others from drowning. Peaches are finally hitting shelves. Farming has become a lot more challenging this...
Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Education State Superintendent Molly Spearman as in Columbia to kick off the Summer Break Café, a Summer Food Service Program within the Department of Education provides meals during the summer months for children aged 18 and under. The feeding project is funded by the US Department of Agriculture.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The viewing area is under a heat advisory as temperatures on this Thursday – reaching the upper 90’s and the heat index climbing over 105. With the blazing temperatures, those with Bethel Shelters in Rock Hill say they are seeing more people in need looking for a refuge from the sun.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County paramedic who lost is life to Covid-19 last year will be recognized with 70 other fallen EMS and Air Medics at the 2022 National EMS Weekend of Honor. Richard McKinney, who was employed with Lancaster County EMS for 8 years, is...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many school districts in the Charlotte area are ending the school year with thousands of open positions for school staff. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is among the districts with the most unfilled positions, with more than 700 openings alone for instructional staff -- 331 of those positions are specifically for teachers.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police officers have mentored kids at the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp for several years and on Wednesday, Channel 9 South Carolina bureau reporter Tina Terry was there to see new skills being learned. “This is a chance for us to directly have...
Will Howard now has a home he can call his own. CMS is investing federal COVID funds to improve social-emotional well-being for students. Police are investigating the June 11 drowning death of a 6-year-old girl in a residential pool in Gastonia. Community hopeful answers will come in Beatties Ford mass...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two years since the mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will give another update Friday morning. Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson were shot and killed. A block party to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday on June 22, 2020,...
ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born in the town of Morven on June 20, 1919, to the late Charlie and Emma Teal, Mildred is one of 11 children. She was raised and educated in the Morven School System. She was a scholar and graduated with honors.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Cuthbertson High School graduate is headed to Louisiana State University on a full scholarship. Jonathan Russell is excited for the future but will miss everyone back at home. “It’s a very bittersweet feeling. You’re happy at some times because you are moving on to...
CHARLOTTE — A Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology graduate is no stranger to hard work and dedication. Omar Cruz, who is the first in his family to graduate high school, took college courses at Central Piedmont Community College during his senior year to jumpstart his career as an automotive technician.
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) You probably aren’t too worried about getting cold this Summer, but some of your farmers may be. A surprising case of frost bite hit Black’s Peaches first batch of peaches for the Summer, leaving behind small amounts of remains. The cold is not the...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new dental office has opened up in Fort Mill and doing something extra for women and children in need. The Orchard Gove Family Dentistry Office on Doby Bridge Road offers services such as dental cleaning, crowns, bridges and dental implants. The Dentistry recently partnered with The Foundation for Girls which helps single mothers and children in poverty.
Juneteenth celebrations in the tri-county. Click on the event flyer for each town for more information. Vendors, artisans, live entertainment and music at 10:00 am. Live music, entertainment areas for adults and kids, inflatables, food & drink vendors. Service. Saturday, June 18 | 11 AM. Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. 339...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tree fell onto the roof of a Kannapolis Fire station as strong storms swept through the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. The Kannapolis Fire Department said the tree partially fell on Station 4 on Steward Avenue. No firetrucks were damaged. Officials said the station was already in the […]
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A decision to remove a photo of two men kissing and reject a photo related to a Black Lives Matter protest from an exhibit at the Gaston County Museum of Art and History has sparked backlash for county leaders. “Here we go again,” said Clark Simon, President of the […]
Comments / 0