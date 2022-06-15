Illinois father allegedly drowned three young children in bathtub

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — An Illinois father allegedly drowned his three young children in a bathtub before placing them in a bed on Monday, leaving a note for his wife.

The Round Lake Beach Police Department said they were contacted on Monday just before 2 p.m. for a wellness check at a home. When they arrived, they found three children dead inside the home. The children were later identified as 2-year-old Gideon, 2-year-old Cassidy and 5-year-old Bryant, according to WGN-TV.

“I cannot fathom the pain this family is going through right now,” Rivera said at a press conference on Tuesday.

WBBM said the children’s mother was the one who called the police to do the wellness check on the children, who were visiting their father, Jason Karels, 35. The mother was planning to pick the children up for a doctor’s visit. Both parents shared custody of the children, according to WBBM.

Karels was not home when the bodies were found. His car was spotted hours later by Illinois State Police which led to a multiple highway chase, according to WBBM. Karels crashed into a wooded area, ending the chase.

WBBM said that Karels admitted to killing his children and attempted multiple suicide attempts but failed. He was taken to the hospital, according to WGN-TV.

Karels was released from the hospital on Tuesday and taken to jail. He has been charged with three counts of murder and could face additional charges, WBBM said.

On Wednesday, his bond was set to $10 million, according to police.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

