A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area ahead of another hot and steamy afternoon. Today & Tonight: There is a Heat Advisory today for the Baton Rouge area including East and West Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension Parishes. The heat index could reach 112°, despite that today will be your best chance to catch a quick afternoon shower. Showers will become scattered around the area by 5pm. Any showers you do see could pack a punch with very gusty winds, a heavy down pour, hail, and frequent lightning. Everything will clear overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s overnight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO