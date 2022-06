RWBY will be getting its full anime debut this Summer, and now its new RWBY: Ice Queendom series has set its official premiere date with Crunchyroll! Fans are eagerly awaiting the next major volume in the popular animated series, but there will be a whole new way to enjoy the franchise sooner than that as it will be getting an official anime of its own. As part of the many anime making their premieres during the Summer 2022 anime schedule, now fans will be able to check out the new RWBY anime much sooner than originally expected when it was first announced.

