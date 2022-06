Maximiliano Urruti scored the lone goal for Austin FC in a 1-0 win against host CF Montreal on Saturday. Austin (8-4-3, 27 points) ended a two-game winless slide. Urruti, who played two seasons with Montreal in 2019 and 2020, scored in the 67th minute. Jon Gallagher sent a cross to Urruti driving up the middle. Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza (one save) came out of his net to try to beat Urruti to the bouncing ball, but Urruti got his foot on it at the top of the goal area and sent it into the open cage.

