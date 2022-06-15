Teen Already In Prison For Murder Conviction Will Hear Verdict In Sex Abuse Trial
(Onawa, IA) — A Monona County teenager already in prison for a murder conviction will hear the verdict in his sexual abuse trial this month. Jay Neubaum is serving a 50-year sentence for killing his friend in Mapleton. He was accused of the sexual abuse of seven girls and had a bench trial on the charges last December. The judge announced he will read his verdict next week. Neubaum will attend the sentencing hearing by video conference from the state prison where he is being held.
