JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In two weeks, people will be able to get a view from hundreds of yards out in the Atlantic Ocean. "You get a totally different perspective at the end of the pier," said Jacksonville city council member, Rory Diamond. "If you look north, you can see all the way to Mayport Naval Station. If you look south, you see way past Ponte Vedra, totally different view of our beaches, and you see just how beautiful the place we live really is."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO