WESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of people have stories they’ll tell for years about a chance encounter Thursday as they passed through Weston on I-79. Jeff Shelosky of Monongah, W.Va. was headed south and rolled up on the scene of a gunman in the opposing lane aiming a rifle at law enforcement down the hill in the northbound lanes. State Police have now identified the gunman as Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa.

WESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO