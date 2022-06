BUFFALO, N.Y. — The reggae beats and the island vibes will be flowing on Chippewa Friday night. Mighty Mystic is an internationally-known reggae artist and also the younger brother of the Prime Minister of Jamaica. He's teaming up with childhood friend and local Western New York businessman, Robert Grant, for an album release party at Rec Room on Friday. Grant is the founder of WNY Merchant Consulting, and also a rapper who performs using the name O'Mega Red.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO