Idaho Falls, ID

Man arrested after attack with knife

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 24-year-old man is behind bars for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report of a person had been stabbed on Tuesday shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded immediately to the area of 400 Whittier Street where they located the victim who had sustained injuries consistent with being struck with a knife.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Curtis Scharer, near the intersection of Higbee Avenue and Gladstone Street where he was taken into custody.

The victim reported they and Scharer had been arguing when Scharer attacked them with the knife. The victim was able to run inside a nearby residence and call police. The victim sustained a large deep laceration to their chest and a stab wound on the right side of their stomach and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Idaho Falls Fire Ambulance. The victim was listed in “fair” condition by hospital staff several hours later.

Through investigation, officers identified security cameras in the area of the incident and were able to obtain video footage of the altercation. In the video footage, officers observed Scharer throw the knife used in the attack onto the roof of a nearby building. Officers were able to recover the knife from the roof.

Sharer was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony concealment of evidence and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

